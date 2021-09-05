Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,037 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,037 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 3.04% of CTO Realty Growth worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. Equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Laura M. Franklin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.93 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.12 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

