Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 234,613 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 234,613 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.58% of Unisys worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Unisys by 573.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Unisys by 123.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 176.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unisys in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.47. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

In related news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,832.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $931,358 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

