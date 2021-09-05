Ryo Currency (RYO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.65 Million

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 31.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $2.65 million and $19,283.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,656.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.99 or 0.07746284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.96 or 0.00440140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $736.90 or 0.01454691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00142107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.92 or 0.00629568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.50 or 0.00614926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00382309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,358,337 coins and its circulating supply is 32,241,025 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.