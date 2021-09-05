S4FE Market Cap Tops $5.65 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One S4FE coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. S4FE has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $748.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, S4FE has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00123992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.30 or 0.00802023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047181 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

