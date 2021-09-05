SAFE DEAL 1-Day Volume Tops $64,601.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002441 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $64,601.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00163003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00220831 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.05 or 0.07605322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,849.35 or 1.00031980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $502.09 or 0.00968679 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 828,727 coins and its circulating supply is 801,585 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.