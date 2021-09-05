SafeCapital Hits Market Cap of $63,020.42 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $63,020.42 and approximately $79.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00019151 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001250 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

