SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 45.6% Higher This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $4,951.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,791.39 or 1.00113102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00051509 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.94 or 0.00979922 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.37 or 0.00505238 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.00341379 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00073947 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005525 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

