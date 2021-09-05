SafeInsure Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,856.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $850,615.25 and approximately $1,856.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 167.3% higher against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00018887 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,392,239 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

