Sakura (SKU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.29 Million

Sakura (CURRENCY:SKU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Sakura coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges. Sakura has a market cap of $21.69 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sakura has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00066316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00156223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00236052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.99 or 0.07890910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,203.28 or 0.99861437 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.76 or 0.00988127 BTC.

Sakura Coin Profile

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sakura Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using U.S. dollars.

