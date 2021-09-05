Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 12,724 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.30% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDN. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBDN opened at $25.31 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.