Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 23,550 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 1.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01.

