Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 552 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 30.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cigna by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.74.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $216.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.