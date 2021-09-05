Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.74% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 531,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 92,501 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 275,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 73,580 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 704,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $361,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $27.14.

