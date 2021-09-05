Sandy Spring Bank Buys 1,405 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,228 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 9.5% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 168.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.48.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

