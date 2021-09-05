Sandy Spring Bank Buys 2,247 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $288.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.00 and its 200-day moving average is $292.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

