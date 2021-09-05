Sandy Spring Bank Buys 3,416 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.24. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

