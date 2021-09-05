Sandy Spring Bank Buys 3,892 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average of $98.10.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBHS. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

