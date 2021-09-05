Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $389.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.07 and its 200 day moving average is $362.28. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

