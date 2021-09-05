Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $1,197,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

