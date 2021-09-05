Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 195.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $166.38 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

