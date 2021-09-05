Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.48 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 1.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,229,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDU opened at $26.91 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60.

