Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.56 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. HSBC increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

