Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.59 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI opened at $94.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.07. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.