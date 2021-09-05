Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.98 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,322 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,090,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,656,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $175.81 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.22 and a 200-day moving average of $158.60.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

