Sandy Spring Bank Invests $2.68 Million in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 1.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cable One by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cable One by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $2,085.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,967.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,870.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.63 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,032. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

