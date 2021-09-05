Sandy Spring Bank Invests $3.66 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,877,000. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,942,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,197,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.