Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

IWR stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

