Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 18,545 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 1.74% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDT. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 25,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter.

IBDT stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73.

