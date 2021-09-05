Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 4,314 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 105,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,673.8% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 216,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $123.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $642.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

