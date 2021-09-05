Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 9,615 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.33% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 33,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 156,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 422.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $25.99 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08.

