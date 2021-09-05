Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 261,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after buying an additional 55,928 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,169 shares of company stock worth $71,385,966. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $231.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

