Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,124 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $97.49 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.61.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

