Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,818 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,092 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 85.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,168,000 after purchasing an additional 627,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

OTIS opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

