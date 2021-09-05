Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,281 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,313,000 after acquiring an additional 186,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Baxter International by 136.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 154,157 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

NYSE:BAX opened at $82.71 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

