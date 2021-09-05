Sandy Spring Bank Sells 528 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 487,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 401,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,457,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $207.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.44 and a 200 day moving average of $195.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

