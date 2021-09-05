Sandy Spring Bank Sells 755 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after acquiring an additional 433,797 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $41,450,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $190.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day moving average of $148.45. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $111.50 and a one year high of $190.59.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

