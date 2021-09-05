Sandy Spring Bank Trims Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.50 and a 200-day moving average of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $123.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

