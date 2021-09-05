Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Shares of COP opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

