Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.27) to ($6.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($6.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.75) to ($2.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SRPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after buying an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,855,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.37. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

