Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

