Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $29,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after acquiring an additional 836,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after acquiring an additional 565,279 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,023,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,699,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,057,000.

SCHV opened at $70.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $67.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

