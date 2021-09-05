Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $109.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.88. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

