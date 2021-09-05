Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $70.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

