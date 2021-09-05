ScPrime (SCP) Trading Down 27.7% This Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $565.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002563 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00066072 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00157104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.57 or 0.00208321 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,273,697 coins and its circulating supply is 37,590,086 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

