SCRIV NETWORK Hits 24-Hour Volume of $65.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $38,282.76 and approximately $65.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

