Secure Pad (SEPA) Price Hits $14.68 on Exchanges

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Secure Pad has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $882.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secure Pad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.68 or 0.00028391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secure Pad has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00066206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00152625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.00220533 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.05 or 0.07757987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,755.54 or 1.00103077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.18 or 0.00971285 BTC.

Secure Pad Coin Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,998 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

