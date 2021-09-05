Sei Investments Co. Acquires 100,772 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,772 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.31% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $19,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $82.51.

