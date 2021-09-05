Sei Investments Co. Acquires 11,057 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $341.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.02 and a 200-day moving average of $319.11.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $382,619.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

