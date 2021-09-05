Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.42% of Itron worth $18,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after buying an additional 1,393,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,682,000 after buying an additional 1,092,316 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $40,760,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after buying an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,765,000 after buying an additional 334,435 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $301,194. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $81.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.88. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

