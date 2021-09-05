Sei Investments Co. Buys 7,049 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Morningstar worth $18,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Morningstar by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Morningstar by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Morningstar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Morningstar by 13.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.45, for a total value of $4,204,848.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,328,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,884,311.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,684,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,192,997.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,392 shares of company stock worth $71,593,390. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $279.25 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $288.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.